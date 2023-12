(WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a hit-and-run crash that left the operator of a horse-and-buggy injured in Lancaster County.

According to police, the crash happened on Friday, December 8 in Strasburg Township on May Post Road at its intersection with Sides Mill Road.

Police say the pictured vehicle struck the horse-and-buggy causing injury to its operator.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at 717-299-7650.