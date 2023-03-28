STRAUSSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary at a Berks County gas station.

State Police say at approximately 3:33 a.m. on March 27 two individuals entered Power Gas after using a rock to smash in a front door window.

Once inside one of the suspects emptied several boxes of cigarettes into a trash bag and took cash out of the register. A second person was observed kicking a Pennsylvania Skills Machine to remove the cash box.

Several other boxes of cigarettes were taken by both suspects before they fled on foot toward East Ave.

State Police estimate that nearly 200 packs of cigarettes and $274.38 in cash were stolen.

Anyone with information on the break-in should contact State Police in Hamburg at 610-562-6885.