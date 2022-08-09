CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin County are investigating the theft of over $12,000 worth of tools.

State Police say Troopers responded to Greene Township after a suspect broke into a trailer and removed tools owned by a building company.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

State Police say the stolen tools consisted of an air compressor, saws, roofing and framing guns, drills, wrenches, lights, leaf blower, and batteries. Several dozen tools were stolen during the theft.

Troopers say the tools, which have an estimated value of $12,340.27, were stolen between 4:30 p.m. on June 27 and 6:40 a.m. on June 28.

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

A hunting camera captured a white male on scene at the time of the theft, according to State Police.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Chambersburg.