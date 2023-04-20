ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash involving Pennsylvania State Representative Torren Ecker that allegedly involved alcohol.

Ecker, a Republican who represents Adams and Cumberland Counties, was involved in a crash on April 18 at 11:48 p.m. on Route 94, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.

According to State Police, Ecker was the lone passenger in a 2020 Honda Accord that was traveling southbound when it drifted off the west side of the road and struck a guard rail.

State Police say alcohol was a factor in this crash and the investigation is ongoing. State Police did not say whether any charges have been filed.

In a statement on Thursday, Ecker said “Most importantly, I am relieved that my lack of judgment did not result in any injury to others or myself. I take responsibility for my actions. To my family, constituents, and colleagues, I am deeply sorry for my irresponsible behavior and ask for your forgiveness. As this process moves forward, I will accept accountability and seek to restore the trust so many have put in me.”

Ecker has served in the State House since 2019 and serves on the House Appropriations, Judiciary, and Professional Licensure committees.