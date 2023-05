FRANKLIN COUNTY (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking a vehicle after an attempted child luring in Guilford Township on April 23.

Troopers Chambersburg says the vehicle is believed to be a black Nissan sedan with a Pennsylvania plate and a cracked passenger mirror.

According to troopers, it’s believed four hispanic men occupied the vehicle with one of them wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Chambersburg at (717) 264-5161