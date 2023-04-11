YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a wallet with over $1,000 in cash at Hollywood Casino.

On April 9, State Police responded to the casino where a man said his wallet was stolen from his jacket. The victim reported the wallet containing $1,000 in cash and $250 worth of gift cards.

State Police say the suspect is an older man who left on a gold bicycle with black pegs.

The suspect was described as wearing a maroon shirt, khaki pants, and a black beanie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 717-428-1011.