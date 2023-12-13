MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – State Police are investigating a homicide in Adams County, a news release states.

Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched for a welfare check around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 to a residence on Jacqueline Drive, Mount Pleasant Township.

The troopers were unable to contact anyone from the residence but made entry.

Upon entry, the troopers found Keith Monn, 61, dead, states PSP.

A homicide investigation was launched and is ongoing.

PSP states that they believe this was an isolated and targeted incident and there is no danger to the public.