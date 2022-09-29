WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating “inappropriate conduct that occurred” at Williams Valley High School, according to State Trooper Megan Frazer.

Due to the individuals involved being juveniles, State Police say the information they can release is limited.

The incident is being investigated by State Police in Lykens and the investigation is active.

At this time the district has not released any statements regarding the investigation. abc27 has reached out to the district for comment.