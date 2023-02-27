YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for an armed man who robbed a Red Lion Borough store of nearly $2,000 over the weekend.

According to State Police, on Sunday, Feb. 26 Troopers responded to A2Z Smoke Shop, located at 57 North Main Street in Red Lion Borough. A robbery was reported to of taken place at around 9:18 p.m.

When Troopers arrived on scene, a store employee told them that a male entered the shop brandishing a handgun and demanding cash from the register. The man fled with about $2,000 in cash east on Church Lane.

According to State Police, the suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing about 160 pounds. The man was wearing a white mask, black hoodie, white undershirt, black sweatpants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact PSP York Station at 717-428-1011.