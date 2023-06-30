LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Lancaster County man is facing charges for supplying the drugs that led to an overdose death, according to State Police.

Dave Hunter, 31, admitted in an interview with Troopers that he allegedly sold the crack cocaine and heroin that led to the overdose death of 22-year-old Parker Slaugh in March, State Police said in the charging documents.

Slaugh’s cause of death was ruled to be from acute fentanyl toxicity by the county coroner, Troopers said.

State Police were called to a home off of River Road in Martic Township and found Slaugh’s body in his bedroom along with his phone and other drugs that were later identified during the investigation to be fentanyl and cocaine.

According to troopers, they were able to get Hunter’s mobile number after obtaining phone records which allegedly showed multiple calls and text messages between the two describing drug activity.

Phone records showed that the two met up at a Sunoco Gas Station in East Hempfield Township, and also that Hunter was in the area the day before the overdose, State Police said.

At the police station in June, Hunter was interviewed where he admitted to troopers that he was the one that sold the drugs to Slaugh.

Hunter faces charges that include felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death, intentional possession of a controlled substances by a person not regulated, manufacture delivery, or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver, and criminal use of a communication facility.

Hunter is currently locked up in Lancaster County Prison with his bail set at a monetary amount of $250,000. A preliminary hearing has yet to be scheduled.