MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lewistown are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect.

State Police say a burglary was reported at Stillhouse Mini Storage near Port Royal on Route 75.

Troopers shared an image of the suspect and a dark pickup truck that appears to have damage to the rear passenger side door.

Anyone with any details is asked to call State Police in Lewistown at 717-320-1010.