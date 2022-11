HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing Dauphin County man.

According to State Police, Matthew Wayne Bachman was reported missing after not being seen since October 31 at 2:30 p.m.

Bachman was last seen on Robin Lane in South Hanover Township and was believed to be heading to E. Northampton Street in Laurel Run.

Anyone with information on Bachman’s location is asked to contact State Police at 717-671-7500.