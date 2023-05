FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for missing 19-year-old Franklin County man Evan Small.

State Police say Small was last seen at his home on the 18000 block of Fannettsburg Road W in Metal Township on May 8 around 5 p.m.

Small was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, a gray fleece-lined hoodie, jeans, and boots.

Anyone with information on Small’s whereabouts is asked to contact State Police at 717-264-5161.