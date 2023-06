LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lebanon County are looking for an inmate who disappeared during a work release.

State Police say Crystal Connelly failed to return to the Lebanon County Correctional Facility at 8:50 a.m. on Saturday.

Connelly is described as a white female with shoulder length black hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants, and sneakers.

Anyone with information on Connelly’s whereabouts is asked to contact State Police.