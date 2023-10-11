YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A York County man is missing, and Troopers are asking for the public’s help in trying to find him.
Anthony “Tony” Devitz, 32, of Red Lion, was reportedly last seen around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, after being dropped off by a rideshare company at his home along the 10 block of N Main Street in the borough, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.
According to Troopers, Devitz is not known to drive and usually walks or uses rideshare companies to get around.
The clothing Devitz was last reported to be seen wearing was a black T-shirt with brown khakis and a black golf hat.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Devitz is asked to contact State Police in York at (717)-428-1011.