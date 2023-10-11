YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A York County man is missing, and Troopers are asking for the public’s help in trying to find him.

Anthony “Tony” Devitz, 32, of Red Lion, was reportedly last seen around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, after being dropped off by a rideshare company at his home along the 10 block of N Main Street in the borough, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.

Anthony “Tony” Devitz, 32, via PSP York

Anthony “Tony” Devitz, 32, via PSP York. NOTE the photo is an older one of Devitz, he now ha s a buzzed haircut

According to Troopers, Devitz is not known to drive and usually walks or uses rideshare companies to get around.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The clothing Devitz was last reported to be seen wearing was a black T-shirt with brown khakis and a black golf hat.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Devitz is asked to contact State Police in York at (717)-428-1011.