YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a potentially armed man who fled a traffic stop in York County.

State Police say the search is in the Loganville/Shrewsbury area after a man fled from the traffic stop.

The suspect is described by State Police as an African American man in his early 20s wearing a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants weighting approximately 170 pounds.

State Police are asking the public to use caution in the area and to not approach the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or State Police in York at 717-428-1011.