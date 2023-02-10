WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern York Regional Police are looking for a woman missing in York County who may be at special risk of harm or injury.

According to police, 18-year-old Aniya Bailey was last seen in the area of Town Center Drive in West Manchester Township, York County on Feb. 8 at around 6 p.m.

Bailey is 5’2″ tall with black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black “Crumbl Cookie” t-shirt and black pants.

Police are asking that anyone with information on Bailey contact them immediately by calling 911 or the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-292-3647.