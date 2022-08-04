MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men stole a marked State Police vehicle and fled Troopers after a traffic stop in Cumberland County on Thursday.

State Police conducted a traffic stop on I-81 around 11:34 a.m. in Silver Spring Township. The driver, identified as Hanif Malik Hall, and the passenger, identified as Malik Lamar Clover, attempted to flee and entered a marked patrol vehicle.

Troopers began to pursue the vehicle onto Harrisburg Pike when Clover jumped out of the vehicle and ran to a nearby hotel where he was taken into custody.

Hall continued to flee until the patrol vehicle became disabled and continued to flee on foot until he was captured.

Closer and Hall are being charged with numerous offenses including robbery of a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding, and persons not to possess a firearm.

Numerous police officers from several agencies including Middlesex Township, Silver Spring Township, Carlisle Borough, Newville Borough, East Pennsboro Township, North Middleton Township, and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office assisted.

There were no injuries as a result of this incident and the State Police Carlisle Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating.