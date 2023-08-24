PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– There was a large police presence in Duncannon for who officials say is a suspect.

Pennsylvania State Police and park rangers were at the scene Thursday night, according to an abc27 News crew that was there.

No details were given as to what crime the person may be a”suspect” in, but a ranger told the abc27 News crew that they believed they were hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Crews searched for two hours and did not find the suspect. The reason the search was ended was for safety reasons.