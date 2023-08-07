CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a tractor-trailer failed to stop for traffic on I-81, leading to last month’s fiery crash that left multiple people injured.

State Police say the July 17 crash occurred when multiple vehicles were stopped for a separate accident ahead on I-81N. A Volvo tractor-trailer traveling north struck six vehicles, leaving multiple people injured and one in critical condition.

After striking the vehicles, the tractor-trailer caught fire at its final resting point. The trailer contained multiple delivery vans that were also damaged.

State Police say multiple fire companies, EMS units, and Troopers treated drivers at the scene and say the tractor-trailer driver was taken to Penn State Health Holy Spirit.

One person was also flown to an area hospital for injuries sustained from the crash, according to PennDOT.

A total of three tractor-trailers and four passenger vehicles were involved in the crash.