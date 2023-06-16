FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are responding to a video circulating on social media of State Troopers attempting to stop a loose cow on I-81 before, according to State Police, using a taser and firearm on the animal.

State Police say on June 15 Troopers in Chambersburg were dispatched to a call for an animal on I-81 in Franklin County. Troopers found a cow running in the median between the north and southbound lanes.

Video shows troopers attempting to use their cars to corral the cow, driving in the median to block the animal between them and the guardrail.

State Police say Troopers exited their vehicle and “deployed a taser to slow the animal and finally, used a firearm to incapacitate the animal.”

State Police say this “is an approved method of euthanasia as per American Veterinary Medical Association guidelines.”

The Pennsylvania State Police has extensive guidance in place for how and when animal destruction may be undertaken. That guidance also requires certain administrative review processes that are currently being undertaken to determine if applicable policy was adhered to. It is noted that Pennsylvania State Police policy does allow for the destruction of farm animals under certain conditions. It is also noted that a large animal running freely near vehicles travelling at interstate speeds, by its very nature, presents a serious danger to the motoring public. Trooper Megan Frazer

Public Information Officer- Troop H

According to guidelines released by the American Veterinary Medical Association in 2020 “due to lack of control over free-ranging wildlife and the stress associated with close human contact,

use of a firearm may be the most appropriate means of euthanasia. Also, shooting a suffering animal that is in extremis, instead of catching and transporting it to a clinic to euthanize it using a method normally considered to be appropriate (eg, barbiturates), is consistent with one interpretation of a good death.”

Video shared on social media has been viewed more than 50,000 times since Thursday morning.