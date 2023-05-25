(WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Erie County, New York, but is believed to be in area of Dauphin County or York County.

Police say Hailey Williams was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a black Adidas jacket, a gray hat that says “California” on it and was carrying a gray backpack.

Williams is five feet four inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has red hair and brown eyes.

Williams was last seen near Bedell Road in Grand Island, New York, on May 24 at 11 p.m., but is believed to be in the Dauphin County/York County area.

Police believe Williams may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information regarding Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at 716-858-8477.