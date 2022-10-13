LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for 14-year-old Julian Slocum of Peach Bottom, Pennsylvania who was last seen on Oct. 13.

Slocum is five feet nine inches tall, weighs about 132 pounds, has brown hair, and hazel eyes; He was last seen wearing gray/black Under Armour sweatpants and shirt with a blue and gray Under Armour backpack.

Slocum was last seen on Oct. 13 at approximately 8 a.m. in the 1800 block of Lancaster Pike, Beach Bottom, Lancaster County.

Police report that Slocum may be at special risk of harm or injury.

If you see Slocum, or have information about his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.