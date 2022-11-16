COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police at looking for 70-year-old Elaine Wright, who was last seen in the area of Concord Lane in Columbia Borough, Lancaster County on Nov. 15, 2022, at around 5 a.m.

Wright is five feet two inches tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds, has gray hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white plaid shirt and black pants.

Wright drives a silver 2005 Honda Pilot with a Pennsylvania registration that reads: LHS6689.

Police believe Wright may be at special risk of harm or injury.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Wright, please contact 911 or the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735.