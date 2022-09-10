ABC27
by: Madison Montag, George Stockburger
Posted: Sep 10, 2022 / 12:06 AM EDT
Updated: Sep 10, 2022 / 01:21 AM EDT
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police say 74-year-0ld David Webb Sr has been found safe.
Prior to being found he was last seen near Pine Trail, Peach Bottom Township, York County on Sept. 9 at approximately 7:50 p.m
