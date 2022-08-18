JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were searching for Audrey Gray, 77, of Mifflin, Juniata County, who has been located safe.

Police said Gray may have been at special risk of harm or injury.

Gray is 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, has brown hair and eyes, and had been last seen wearing a white short-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes. She was last seen in the area of Summit Drive in Mifflin, Pennsylvania, Juniata County on Aug. 18 at approximately 10 a.m.

Police said Gray was located safe shortly around 12:20 a.m. on Friday.