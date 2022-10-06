CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for 81-year-old Kenneth Krone of Carlisle.

Krone is five feet eight inches tall, weighs about 206 pounds, has grey hair, and hazel eyes. He was last seen near the 2200 block of Newville Road, West Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County.

Krone was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a red button shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots. Krone drives a blue 2008 Chrysler Sebring convertible with Pennsylvania plates that read: PZ 70G7

If you see Krone or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact 911 or Pennsylvania State Police immediately.