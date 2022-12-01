YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police are searching for 86-year-old John Meckley, of West Manchester Township, York County.

Meckley was last seen wearing khaki pants, weights about 200 pounds, is five feet seven inches tall, and has gray hair, and brown eyes.

Meckley drives a silver 2008 Chevrolet Malibu with a Pennsylvania registration that reads: BRADINE.

Police say Meckley was last seen near Middle Street in West Manchester Township, York County on Thursday, Dec. 1, at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Police believe Meckley may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information on Meckley’s whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 911 or calling the West Manchester Township Police Department at 717-792-9514.