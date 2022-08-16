YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for three missing girls from York. Fifteen-year-old Madison Brackbill, 14-year-old Bryanna Brackbill, and 13-year-old Azialei Smith were all reported missing late on Aug. 15.

The three girls were last seen in the area of North Hartley Street in York City at around 10:30 p.m.

M. Brackbill is five-foot two-inches and was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt and ripped jeans. B. Brackbill is five-foot four-inches and was last seen weaing a grey tank top and Spongebob or Hey Arnold sweatpants. A. Smith was last seen wearing a white hoodie and ripped jeans.

Police believe the girls may be at special risk of harm or injury.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of these three teenage girls, please contact 911 immediately.