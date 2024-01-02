MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Millersville University is set to see four houses on campus get demolished, but first, the school is letting state police and local fire crews practice on the real buildings.

“Being able to come out to a live property and cut a hole in a roof or knock a whole through a wall or take out a door is something you just can’t get in a training facility,” professor of emergency management Duane Hagelgans said on behalf of Blue Rock Fire.

State Police practiced serving search warrants and hostage negotiations.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Some of the houses they’re going to go into and do go into over the years are going to have families and others who are in there as they are doing a search warrant whether it’s for a wanted person or drugs,” Millersville police chief Pete Anders said.

Hannah Sweda, a senior criminology student from the school had the chance to observe the trainings.

“I got to stand inside and watch them open the door and go through all of their procedures of what they are supposed to do in that specific scenario,” Sweda said. “I got to see them do stuff like that.”

Chief Anders was excited to have Sweda watch the state police training. Sweda says she’s interested in becoming a part of the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT).

She now has an understanding of how challenging it is.

“It’s definitely really intense. There are a lot of different moving parts,” she said. “I respect them a lot for what they are doing.”