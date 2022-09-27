HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is welcoming children and adults with special needs or disabilities and their families to register for Sunny Day Camp.

Sunny Day Camp is a camp located at the state police academy in Hershey. The camp will take place on Saturday, October 1. It is free of charge to participants and their families.

Registration is open and will close on Wednesday, September 28. More information about Sunny Day Camp and information on how to register can be found here.

Sunny Day Camp is modeled after the Camp Cadet program, which is organized by state police troops across the commonwealth each summer. The goal of Sunny Day Camp is to build strong relationships between the PSP and the communities that it serves.

The camp will include games and a DJ, as well as demonstrations by the state police canine unit, bomb squad, and special emergency response team. There will also be a state police helicopter and other emergency vehicles on display. All participants will participate in a formal graduation ceremony for all participants.

Campers will be given lunch, snacks, and a Sunny Day T-shirt will be included for registered campers.

The Sunny Day Camp is funded by donations from individuals and businesses. There will be Troopers and other law enforcement professionals who will donate their time as counselors.

This is one of 12 Sunny Day Camps held across the commonwealth.