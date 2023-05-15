PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are holding a free child car seat inspection event in Perry County next week.

The event is going to be held at the Newport Park & Ride at 156 Red Hill Road Parking Lot in Newport, Pennsylvania from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 22.

You can learn how to properly install your child’s car seat or booster seat from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration-certified technicians.

State Police ask that you bring the car seat’s instructions and the owner’s manual to your car.

All technicians at the event are also certified through Pennsylvania Safe Kids.