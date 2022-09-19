HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Did you know it can cost anywhere from $75 to $300 a month just to keep your baby in clean diapers? That’s why some state representatives are advocating for a bill that will grant funding to expand access to diapers for those in need.

Federal assistance programs, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which was formerly known as food stamps, do not cover diapers.

Pennsylvania has eight diaper banks, but those locations can only do so much.

“One in three families are experiencing diaper need. That’s just heartbreaking that so many families don’t have the clean diapers they need. And along with everything else, diaper prices have also been increasing, making it harder for families,” said Amanda Barnes, executive director of Healthy Steps Diaper Bank.

Another proposed bill would grant the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to assist low-income families to get diapers for their children.