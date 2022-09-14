HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office indicted 43-year-old Melvin R. Thomas of Steelton, Pennsylvania, for intimidating a witness and firearm charges.

The indictment alleges that Thomas used a firearm to retaliate against a federal witness who testified in a federal proceeding. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Steelton Police Department investigated the case.

The maximum sentence for these offenses is life in prison.