HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice announced that a Steelton man was sentenced to prison after selling drugs that killed a Cumberland County man on March 3, 2018.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 38-year-old Juan Diaz previously pleaded guilty to selling a mixture of heroin and fentanyl that resulted in a death.

First responders found the victim dead in his Mechanicsburg apartment surrounded by empty heroin bags stamped with the word Venom on them. The Cumberland County Drug Task Force and the Harrisburg City Police Vice Unit were able to trace the sale of fatal drugs to Diaz through undercover drug operations.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Mechanicsburg Police Department, Cumberland County Drug Task Force, and the Harrisburg City Police Department.