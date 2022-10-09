STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Steelton Borough Police department held a golf tournament and fundraiser on Sunday to benefit its K9 program.

Players gathered at Sunset Golf Course in Middletown, Dauphin County.

The department said that no taxpayer money is spent on its K9 program, so the department has events like this one throughout the year to raise money.

People from different departments came out and showed support.

“We have two canines and it shows the support for these police officers and our K9 dogs. It’s tremendous and they do a good job,” Interim Chief Bill Shaub said.

In addition to the tournament, there were prizes, food as well as entertainment.