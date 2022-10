STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Steelton Police are investigating the dumping of a large number of rats.

Police say the incident was reported on October 6 on the 800 block of North Front Street. Officers found individuals collecting the rats and it’s not known at this time where the rats came from.

Anyone with information on where the rats came from can report anonymously by calling 717-939-9841 or by emailing Officer Monroy at amonroy@steeltonpa.com.