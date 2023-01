STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Steelton officially has a new police chief!

(Shaub seen on the right)

William Shaub was sworn in on Tuesday, Jan. 3 by Mayor Ciera Dent.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

Shaub served as interim police chief since March 2022 after the former chief left for another job.