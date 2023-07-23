STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A new community garden means fresh food and more.

Steelton unveiled its new community garden this morning at Mohn Street Park.

Mayor Ciera Dent says she and council member Natashia Woods thought of it to address “food desert” conditions in Steelton. The garden is also about something more.

Dent said, “It’s definitely a community engagement initiative as well. we’ll have people coming out – different neighbors, getting to know your neighbors, getting to know the people in your community, helping each other, and lending a hand to each other. so it’s definitely a bigger thing for community engagement.”

Plots for folks who live in Steelton are free on a first-serve basis.

Those interested should call the borough at 717-939-9842.