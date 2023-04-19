HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) highlighted the regional winners of the ninth annual Governor’s STEM Competition on Wednesday.

The 2023 competition marks the first in-person competition since the year 2019. Twenty regional winning teams displayed their projects for this year’s theme which is “Innovating the Commonwealth through Collaboration and Computing”

“The Pennsylvania Department of Education applauds this year’s STEM Competition winners and appreciates all of the teams that participated,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “The thought and innovation that went into this year’s projects continue to show us why Pennsylvania has long been seen as a national leader in STEM. The Commonwealth is fortunate to have such talented, knowledgeable, and creative students.”

Organized by the PDE, The STEM competition challenges and engages students from high schools around the state to create teams that work together during the school year that can help improve the lives of state residents.

The following Midstate schools were featured in the top 20 teams:

Carlisle High School, Carlisle Area School District

Waynesboro Area Senior High School, Waynesboro Area School District

Of the top 20 finalists, a total of eight winning teams will receive one-time scholarship payments for placing as Grand Champion, First Runner Up, Second Runner Up, or Third Runner Up.