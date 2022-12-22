ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg recovered an airport taxi stolen from Richmond, Virginia, after a high-speed chase.

Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 18 at 12:37 a.m., a traffic stop was attempted on a taxi traveling 99 mph. The vehicle fled northbound on U.S. 15, passing vehicles on the shoulders at speeds exceeding 120 mph.

Multiple state troopers joined the 16-mile pursuit before the vehicle abruptly pulled over and the driver was taken into custody.

The vehicle was determined to have been stolen earlier in the day and the driver, identified as Yacob Alemu of Maryland, was taken to the Adams County Prison.

Alemu has been charged with multiple felonies for receiving stolen property and fleeing law enforcement. He was held at the county prison after being unable to post $20,000 bail.