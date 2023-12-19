BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – Two students have been removed from school after a stolen gun was brought to Boiling Springs High School.

In a letter to families, South Middleton School District Superintendent Kevin J. O’Donnell, Jr., D.Ed., said on December 18 State Police alerted the school administration about a theft investigation involving a Boiling Springs High School student.

Police say a handgun was stolen off campus on December 14 and school officials believe the gun was brought to school and exchanged with another student in a bathroom.

The district says both students were identified, face pending legal charges, and have been removed from school pending disciplinary hearings.

“Please know, that we will continue to cooperate with the investigation,” said O’Donnell, Jr. “You should also know that an increased police presence is expected at district facilities in the coming days.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at (717) 249-2121 or Brian Shull, South Middleton School District Supervisor of School Safety and Security Officer at bshull@smsd.us or (717) 258-6484.