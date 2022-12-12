STRASBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — The Strasburg Borough Authority announced that the boil water advisory set in place last Wednesday is still in effect.

The water is susceptible to contamination by pathogenic protozoans like Giardia and Cryptosporidium, which represent an increased risk to public health.

According to the Strasburg Borough Police Department, The Department of Environmental Protection is asking that the Borough turn over the entire amount of water that they have stored and treated in their system.

Police say this task could take until Wednesday, Dec. 14. If all tests are negative by Wednesday, the advisory will be removed.

The Strasburg Borough Authority advises all residents to bring their water to a boil for one minute and let it cool before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

Boiling the water will kill the bacteria and other organisms in the water.

If you don’t treat the water, you become susceptible to symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, cramps, and associated headaches.

The Strasburg Borough Authority advises residents if they experience any of these symptoms and if they persist, they may want to seek medical advice.

The following steps are being taken by the Strasburg Borough Authority to help clear the water: