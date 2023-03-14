LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — If you have old medication that is taking up space in your cabinets, the Strasburg Borough Police Department can help!

The police department is a permanent drop off location to help residents dispose of unwanted or expired medications in a safe and secure way.

If you have any questions as to what may or may not be dropped off, you can click here for more information.

Strasburg Borough Police are asking that you empty the contents of your unwanted medication bottles into an unmarked zip-lock style bag. You can bring your bag into the Strasburg Borough Police Department or Office, located at 145 Precision Avenue in Strasburg. The department will be accepting bags from Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The program is only intended for the public and if you have any questions, you can call 717-687-7732 or 717-687-7128.