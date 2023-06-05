DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It is strawberry season here in Pennsylvania!

Daybreak reporter Kayla Schmidt stopped at Mt. Airy Orchards in Dillsburg to get a class on caring for the crop.

Mt. Airy Orchards is a family-owned farm and agriculture adventure in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania.

“With more than 150 acres of fruit trees, you can choose from over 25 varieties of apples, 7 varieties of peaches, as well as nectarines and plums.”

“Spring and Summer mean berry season at the farm and you are invited to pick your own strawberries, blueberries, black raspberries, and blackberries!” said owner, Karen Paulus.

Click here to learn more about picking your own strawberries.

The hours to pick your own are Tuesday-Saturday 8:30 am to 6 pm and on Sunday from 12 to 5 pm.

This Saturday is the Orchard’s Strawberry Festival & Craft Show featuring live music, wagon rides, pick-your-own strawberries, and all kinds of strawberry treats from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm.