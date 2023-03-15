LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — After struggling for years, the Colonial Park Mall is heading to a sheriff sale after two years of unpaid bills. If those bills are not paid, the mall could be sold in July.

Unpaid sewer and stormwater bills date back to at least the summer of 2021. In total, the mall owes about $256,000, but that number is expected to increase.

Back in February, The Lower Paxton Township Authority filed a civil complaint against the mall over the money. Solicitor Steve Stein tells abc27 the mall owners had promised to pay their bill, the week of March 11, but they never did.

Stine filed a default judgment Tuesday, which states the process of heading to a sheriff’s sale, but now they have to pay in full and all at once. This includes the unpaid bills plus penalties, attorney fees, and other costs incurred by the township.

The next sheriff’s sale is on July 20.

This process covers just the mall’s main building, around 40 acres in total. A sale would not include Boscov’s, which owns its store, or the former Sears property.