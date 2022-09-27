MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mechanicsburg Area School District’s Superintendent, Mark K. Leidy, issued a statement on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 after a student brought a firearm on school property.

According to the released statement, a student reported that another student had a firearm at Elmwood Academy on Sept. 27, in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

The school, with help from the Mechanicsburg Police Department, confirmed that the student did have a firearm in their possession.

The school district assured students, parents, and staff that student safety is of “paramount importance.” The school district believes this incident is isolated.

Per the statement released by the school district, any student found in possession of a weapon or making threats of violence will face consequences, both from the district and the law.

The full statement from Leidy is available online.