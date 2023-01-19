EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A student is facing criminal charges after an incident at Cocalico High School last month.

According to East Cocalico Township Police, a 16-year-old is facing charges after an incident in the school cafeteria on December 22.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police did not announce the nature of the charges and said the student was issued a summons to appear in juvenile court.

In December, East Cocalico Township Police Chief Darrick Keppley said the department “confirmed that the administration is taking all steps necessary to ensure the high school is and remains a safe learning environment for students and staff.”

In December officials with Cocalico School District did not respond to a request to comment on the incident. abc27 has reached out to the district regarding the latest developments in the case.