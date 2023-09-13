LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Two students were arrested after a photo surfaced of a student with a handgun at McCaskey East High School on September 13.

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police says Lancaster City Police Police School Resource officers became aware of the photo at around 9 a.m. on September 13 and determined that the photo was taken in a bathroom at the high school.

Police say the photo was sent to other students.

After beginning an investigation, police were able to recover the firearm and make two arrests.

Police say there are no additional safety concerns regarding the incident at this time. No students, faculty, or officers were harmed.