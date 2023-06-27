YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– STEAM students put their skills to the test today, and learned about the world in a unique way.

Students at Crossroads Middle School in York County explored the world through slime. They learned about several countries by making a different kind of slime at each destination, like Italian pizza slime and Antarctic penguin slime.

“I think all parents want their kids to be engaged, especially in summer,” Executive Deputy Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education Angela Fritter said. “You have that learning slide and so having them engage with meaningful activities just kind of perpetuates learning throughout the summer.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The kids were joined by Fritter on their slimy challenge.